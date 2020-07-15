UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria To Receive 200,000 Tonnes Of Russian Wheat By End Of September - Director General

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:00 PM

Syria to Receive 200,000 Tonnes of Russian Wheat by End of September - Director General

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Syria has signed a contract with a middle Eastern company on supplies of 200,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia, Youssef Qassem, the Director General of the Syrian Grain Establishment, told Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that the delivery should occur from July to September.

"The agreement is signed not with Russia, but a Middle Eastern company on supplies of 200,000 tonnes of Russian wheat. The delivery should take place within 7th, 8th and 9th months," Qassem said.

The new accord was concluded on a tender basis, according to Qassem.

"We will continue to make a bid for companies to supply grain from Russia. Both Syrian and Russian companies, as well as other ones, regardless of its origin, can participate in the competition - who submits an offer at the lowest price, wins the tinder, and we conclude an agreement with this company," the general director added.

It is possible to sign additional accords with Russian companies that are not within the tender's framework, but we consider all applications on its basis, Qassem noted.

The most recent tender to supply grain to Syria was obtained by a Russian company that had delivered the necessary amount of wheat as planned.

This year, Russia has also allocated 100,000 tonnes of wheat to Syria at no cost, most part of which has already been delivered to the Middle Eastern country.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Company Price July September All From Agreement Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Babar Azam e-meets eight-year-old fan

11 minutes ago

PTCL Posts Rs 2.7 Billion Profit in the Half-Year ..

16 minutes ago

PM orders countrywide crackdown against wheat hoar ..

22 minutes ago

Fujairah oil product stockpiles drop for third str ..

34 minutes ago

Hope Probe’s data can give crucial input to Indi ..

49 minutes ago

PM’s move for economic recovery through construc ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.