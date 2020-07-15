Syria to Receive 200,000 Tonnes of Russian Wheat by End of September - Director General

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Syria has signed a contract with a middle Eastern company on supplies of 200,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia, Youssef Qassem, the Director General of the Syrian Grain Establishment, told Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that the delivery should occur from July to September.

"The agreement is signed not with Russia, but a Middle Eastern company on supplies of 200,000 tonnes of Russian wheat. The delivery should take place within 7th, 8th and 9th months," Qassem said.

The new accord was concluded on a tender basis, according to Qassem.

"We will continue to make a bid for companies to supply grain from Russia. Both Syrian and Russian companies, as well as other ones, regardless of its origin, can participate in the competition - who submits an offer at the lowest price, wins the tinder, and we conclude an agreement with this company," the general director added.

It is possible to sign additional accords with Russian companies that are not within the tender's framework, but we consider all applications on its basis, Qassem noted.

The most recent tender to supply grain to Syria was obtained by a Russian company that had delivered the necessary amount of wheat as planned.

This year, Russia has also allocated 100,000 tonnes of wheat to Syria at no cost, most part of which has already been delivered to the Middle Eastern country.