Syria To Reopen Embassy In Tunisia In Coming Days - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 11:48 PM

Syria will reopen its embassy in Tunisia in the coming days and appoint an ambassador to the country, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Syria will reopen its embassy in Tunisia in the coming days and appoint an ambassador to the country, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Wednesday.

In early February, Tunisian President Kais Saied decided to raise the level of diplomatic representation in Syria. Last month, he announced the need to appoint the country's ambassador to Syria.

SANA reported that Syrian Foreign Minister Faysal Mikdad held a telephone conversation with his Tunisian counterpart, Nabil Ammar. During the talks, Ammar conveyed the Tunisian leadership's decision to strengthen the representation of the country's embassy in Damascus and appoint an ambassador to head the diplomatic mission.

The ministers also exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan and discussed bilateral relations between the countries, the report said.

In 2012, most Arab states recalled their heads of diplomatic missions from Syria in protest at President Bashar Assad's policies, accusing him of using force to suppress anti-government uprisings.

