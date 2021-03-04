MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Syrian armed forces instructed by Russian specialists began demining a famous amusement park, formerly the largest one in the country, Russian military spokesman Konstantin Onuchin said on Thursday.

"There are a lot of ruins here, for many years everything has been falling apart. Mines and tripwires that had been installed here got covered up with time, and demining the territory takes a lot of effort," Onuchin, the spokesman of the Russian armed forces in Syria, told the press.

The amusement park, stretching over 30 hectares (74 acres), was used as a battleground in the fights for Aleppo. The frontlines frequently shifted in both directions, leaving behind many booby traps and unexploded ordnance.

Pre-war, the park was home to Syria's biggest collection of rides and the largest zoo in the country.

Currently, most buildings that housed indoor attractions, cafes and park administration offices are severely damaged. Demining will be the first step towards the restoration of the park.

The locals positively reacted to the park restoration plans as, according to them, they have practically nowhere to go visit with children in Aleppo after the war.

"This is all I have left from my memories of my happy childhood. And our children have no childhood at all, no places where they can have fun and not think about war," Omar Hamed, an Aleppo local, told the correspondent.

Further details about the project are still under consideration, but the local authorities have already decided to not restore the zoo and instead replace animal enclosures with sports grounds.