Syria to Resume Weekly Flights With Russia Starting From April 3 - Transport Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Syria's flag carrier, Syrian Airlines, will operate a weekly flight from Damascus to Russia's Moscow and vice versa beginning from April 3, official news agency SANA reported on Monday, citing the Syrian Ministry of Transport.

Flights between the two countries were restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 25, Russia's Federal coronavirus response center said that Moscow has restarted flights with Germany, Venezuela, Syria, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka from April 1.