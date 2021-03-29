UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria To Resume Weekly Flights With Russia Starting From April 3 - Transport Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Syria to Resume Weekly Flights With Russia Starting From April 3 - Transport Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Syria's flag carrier, Syrian Airlines, will operate a weekly flight from Damascus to Russia's Moscow and vice versa beginning from April 3, official news agency SANA reported on Monday, citing the Syrian Ministry of Transport.

Flights between the two countries were restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 25, Russia's Federal coronavirus response center said that Moscow has restarted flights with Germany, Venezuela, Syria, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka from April 1.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Sri Lanka Russia Damascus Germany Uzbekistan Tajikistan Venezuela March April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RDA conducts raids against illegal housing schemes ..

4 minutes ago

France's Musee d'Orsay adds Giscard d'Estaing to n ..

4 minutes ago

CCRI warns farmers of black sheep selling spurious ..

4 minutes ago

South Africa to Keep Response Plans on Mozambique ..

4 minutes ago

Five-day polio campaign kicks off

8 minutes ago

Boeing says SouthWest Airlines orders 100 737 MAX ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.