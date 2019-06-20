Syria to Send Delegation to UN Agriculture Conference in Rome - Minister

Syria will send a delegation to Rome this weekend for the biennial session of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Agriculture Minister Ahmad Qadri told Sputnik

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Syria will send a delegation to Rome this weekend for the biennial session of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Agriculture Minister Ahmad Qadri told Sputnik.

"Syria will take part in the 41st FAO Conference in Rome from June 22-27," the minister said.

Qadri said he planned to raise the issues of bilateral cooperation and food security. Apart from him, the delegation will include Haitham Haidar, director of the planning and International cooperation directorate at the Agriculture Ministry.

Syria's is a member of FAO. The conference will determine FAO's policy and elect a new president from a pool of three candidates from France, China and Georgia.