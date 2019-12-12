UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria To Start Exporting Citrus Fruits To Iraq In Near Future - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 05:47 PM

Syria to Start Exporting Citrus Fruits to Iraq in Near Future - Russian Foreign Ministry

Syria will soon begin exporting citrus fruits to Iraq, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Syria will soon begin exporting citrus fruits to Iraq, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"It is planned to start exporting Syrian citrus fruits to Iraq in the near future," Zakharova stated.

According to the spokeswoman, deliveries will be carried out by land transport through the Al-Qaim border crossing, reopened in late September following the defeat of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).

Crossings at the Iraq-Syrian border had not been fully operational since 2014 when the IS captured vast territories of both countries. However, since then, both Syria and Iraq have regained most of their territories from terrorists.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Iraq September Border From

Recent Stories

India under Modi’s govt systematically moving to ..

13 minutes ago

SFA Director vows to continue struggle against sub ..

4 minutes ago

Tahiti to host surfing events at 2024 Paris Olympi ..

4 minutes ago

India's top court to probe police killings of rape ..

4 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Kyrgyz President hold talk ..

21 minutes ago

DC warns zero tolerance for negligence in up-comin ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.