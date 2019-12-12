Syria to Start Exporting Citrus Fruits to Iraq in Near Future - Russian Foreign Ministry

Syria will soon begin exporting citrus fruits to Iraq, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Syria will soon begin exporting citrus fruits to Iraq, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"It is planned to start exporting Syrian citrus fruits to Iraq in the near future," Zakharova stated.

According to the spokeswoman, deliveries will be carried out by land transport through the Al-Qaim border crossing, reopened in late September following the defeat of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).

Crossings at the Iraq-Syrian border had not been fully operational since 2014 when the IS captured vast territories of both countries. However, since then, both Syria and Iraq have regained most of their territories from terrorists.