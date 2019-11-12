UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Torture Survivors Seek Justice In Norway

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 06:05 PM

Syria torture survivors seek justice in Norway

Five Syrian torture survivors living in Norway have filed legal complaints against senior officials of the Syria's Bashar al-Assad regime, European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) announced on Tuesday

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Five Syrian torture survivors living in Norway have filed legal complaints against senior officials of the Syria's Bashar al-Assad regime, European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) announced on Tuesday.

"Trials and investigations in Europe can pave the way to end impunity for grave crimes committed by the government of Syria's president Bashar al-Assad," the Berlin-based institution said in a statement.

The complaint of the Syrian nationals documented crimes committed by 17 senior officials of the regime connected to the Military Intelligence, General Intelligence and Political and Criminal Security divisions.

Lawyers asked the Norwegian prosecutors to investigate these 17 intelligence officials and issue international arrest warrants.

One of the plaintiffs, who was detained by the Syrian General Intelligence and subjected to various torture techniques, said he wanted to see those responsible for Assad's torture system to stand trial.

"I joined this criminal complaint in Norway because in my own country, there is no prospect of achieving accountability. Investigations in Europe will send an important signal to Syria: no one, not even high-ranking officials, are above the law," he said.

The legal initiative was backed by several institutions including the ECCHR, Syrian Center for Legal Research and Studies (SCLRS), the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression (SCM), the Caesar Files Group (CFSG), and the Norwegian Helsinki Committee (NHC).

Related Topics

Syria Europe Norway Helsinki Criminals Media Government

Recent Stories

Three Alleged IS Members Detained in Germany on Su ..

3 minutes ago

Donetsk People's Republic Informs OSCE About Compl ..

4 minutes ago

NAB Karachi arrests accused Haji Adam Jokhio

4 minutes ago

Turkey breaks world record of most sapling planted ..

4 minutes ago

Japan welcomes opening of Kartarpur Corridor

4 minutes ago

IDF Kills 2 Islamic Jihad Militants in New Gaza Es ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.