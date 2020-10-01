Syria Trusts Russia to Continue Military Operations Until Terrorism Eradicated - Lawmaker

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The Syrian army together with the Russian aerospace forces achieved great successes in the war against terrorists, Ammar Al-Assad, the vice chairman of the Syrian parliament's foreign relations committee, told Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that the Russian military operation should continue until the country's full liberation.

Russia marks the fifth anniversary of the beginning of its military operation in Syria. The operation was launched on September 30, 2015, as an airstrike campaign against various militant groups operating against the government of Bashar Assad. Over time the Russian military presence obtained both peacekeeping and humanitarian dimensions in order to save the middle Eastern country from falling into the hands of a radical element.

"The Russian aerospace forces supported the Syrian army in the war against terrorists, including those who came from abroad, we achieved great victories thanks to the assistance of the Russian army, despite all the difficulties targeted against our countries, especially by the United States on the political front.

We look forward to continuing the operation until the last centimeter of our land is freed from terror, despite the logistical, military and informational support of terrorists from Europe, the United States and a number of other states in order to weaken the Syrian state," Al-Assad said.

The lawmaker noted that Russia had provided and continued to support Syria not only on the ground but also in the international political arena, such as in the UN Security Council, defending the interests of the Syrian people.

Today, Russia is heavily involved not only in military and peacekeeping activities but also in helping rebuild the war-torn country, facilitating the return of refugees and displaced people, restoring a peaceful way of life and facilitating the start of the dialogue between different political and military factions.