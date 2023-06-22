(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Syria, Turkey and Iran have agreed with the concept of a road map submitted by Russia to normalize relations between Ankara and Damascus, Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told Sputnik.

"All parties generally agreed with the concept of a road map to advance the process of normalizing relations and expressed their views and proposals. Now they need to be systematized and coordinated," Lavrentyev said.

He said the process would take some time.

"The most important thing is that the process is moving forward, and there is progress. It cannot be delayed much, everyone agreed with this," Lavrentyev said.