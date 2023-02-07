UrduPoint.com

Syria Urges UN Chief To Mobilize All Efforts To Help Earthquake Response

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Syria Urges UN Chief to Mobilize All Efforts to Help Earthquake Response

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Syria has appealed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to mobilize all resources available to help the war-stricken country respond to the deadly earthquake, Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations Bassam Sabbagh said on Monday.

"I just concluded my meeting with his excellency Secretary-General of the United Nations, his excellency Antonio Guterres ... We are requesting him to mobilize all UN efforts in helping Syria after this devastating situation caused by the earthquake hit the Syrian Arab Republic earlier this morning," he told journalists.

Guterres assured the Syrian mission to the UN that he will do whatever he can to help, the ambassador said. Earlier in the day, Syria made an appeal to the UN Secretariat, all UN members and its international partners, including the ICRC, to help the rescue efforts.

The United Nations said estimating flash appeals to raise funds will take several days.

Early on Monday, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria. The death toll has topped 1,700 in Turkey and 600 in Syria, with thousands of others injured. These numbers are expected to rise.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake United Nations Syria Turkey All Arab

Recent Stories

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature emerges as ..

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature emerges as one of the world’s top lite ..

2 hours ago
 Human fraternity is the best way for international ..

Human fraternity is the best way for international understanding and cooperation ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 17th Sharjah Nabati Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 17th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival

2 hours ago
 Construction of Akkuyu NPP Resumes After Earthquak ..

Construction of Akkuyu NPP Resumes After Earthquake in Turkey - Russia's Rosatom

2 hours ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) declares FPA, other tariff ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) declares FPA, other tariff in electricity bills illegal

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak, Mugheer Al Khaili review the h ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Mugheer Al Khaili review the history of places of worship in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.