Syria Urges UNSC To Condemn Israel's Attack On Damascus Outskirts - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2023 | 08:10 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Syria demands that the UN Security Council condemn Israel's attack on the outskirts of Damascus and immediately take measures to compel Israel to refrain from such actions, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, the Syrian Defense Ministry said the Israeli Air Force on Monday morning fired missiles from the occupied Golan Heights on several facilities near the city of Damascus, killing four Syrian servicemen and leaving four others wounded.

"Syria once again demands that the UN and the Security Council condemn this aggression and other ongoing Israeli attacks and urges them to immediately take action to compel Israel to abandon this aggressive policy," the ministry said on a social network page.

