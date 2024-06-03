Open Menu

Syria War Monitor Says 16 Killed In Israeli Strike Near Aleppo

Published June 03, 2024

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) A war monitor said 16 members of a group were killed in an Israeli strike near northern Syria's Aleppo early Monday, with state media also reporting a deadly Israeli attack.

"The death toll of the Israeli strike on a factory in Hayyan in western Aleppo province has risen to 16 pro-Iran group members, including Syrian and foreigner fighters," said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Britain-based Observatory, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria, had initially reported 12 dead.

