Syria War Monitor Says 16 Killed In Israeli Strike Near Aleppo
Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) A war monitor said 16 members of a group were killed in an Israeli strike near northern Syria's Aleppo early Monday, with state media also reporting a deadly Israeli attack.
"The death toll of the Israeli strike on a factory in Hayyan in western Aleppo province has risen to 16 pro-Iran group members, including Syrian and foreigner fighters," said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The Britain-based Observatory, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria, had initially reported 12 dead.
Recent Stories
Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram
Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
More Stories From World
-
What's behind Claudia Sheinbaum's election victory?5 minutes ago
-
Microsoft to invest $3.2 bn in AI in Sweden5 minutes ago
-
European club finals heroes adjust sights to World Cup in Africa35 minutes ago
-
Pakistani youth delegation witnesses socio-economic development in Xinjiang55 minutes ago
-
Climate, poverty hold back Tajik quest for food security1 hour ago
-
South Africa's Ramaphosa urges unity after historic ANC setback1 hour ago
-
Claudia Sheinbaum makes history as Mexico's first woman president1 hour ago
-
Namibia defeat Oman in T20 World Cup after super over thriller2 hours ago
-
Sport gives maimed Ukrainian veterans 'new goals', says Shevchenko3 hours ago
-
Mexico on cusp of electing first woman president3 hours ago
-
Alcaraz books Tsitsipas rematch as Swiatek races into French Open quarters3 hours ago
-
Serbia ruling nationalist party claims victory in capital vote3 hours ago