Syria war monitor says 21 pro-Turkey fighters killed near flashpoint northern town

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) A Syria war monitor said 21 pro-Turkey fighters were killed Wednesday after they attacked a Kurdish-held position near a flashpoint northern town despite a US-brokered ceasefire extension in the area.

The persistent fighting between Turkish-backed factions and US-backed Kurdish-led forces comes more than a week after Islamist-led rebels toppled Syria's longtime strongman Bashar al-Assad.

"At least 21 members of pro-Turkey factions were killed and others wounded by fire from the Manbij Military Council after pro-Turkey factions attacked" a position at the Tishreen Dam, some 25 kilometres (15 miles) from the town of Manbij, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The United States said on Tuesday it had brokered an extension to a fragile ceasefire in the area and was seeking a broader understanding with Turkey.

The Britain-based Observatory, which has a network of sources inside Syria, said Wednesday's attack included "support from Turkish reconnaissance aircraft" and was followed by "heavy clashes with heavy and medium weapons".

The monitor also reported unspecified casualties among the Manbij Military Council, which is affiliated with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, as well as among SDF fighters.

The SDF said in a statement that its forces "successfully repelled" the pro-Turkey fighters and that "after thwarting the attacks, Manbij Military Council forces initiated a combing operation in the vicinity of the Tishreen Dam and the surrounding area".

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Tuesday that the Manbij truce, which had recently expired, had been "extended through the end of the week".

The extension comes amid fears of an assault by Turkey on the Kurdish-held border town of Kobane, also known as Ain al-Arab, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) northeast of Manbij.

lg/kir