Open Menu

Syria War Monitor Says Israel Hits Illegal Crossings On Lebanon Border

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 09:10 AM

Syria war monitor says Israel hits illegal crossings on Lebanon border

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) A Syria war monitor said Israel struck illegal crossings on the Syria-Lebanon border early Friday, the latest such attack on the frontier area.

"Israeli bombardment targets the illegal crossings between Syria and Lebanon" in Wadi Khaled on the Lebanese side and in the west of Syria's Homs province, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman reported "heavy material damage to buildings and vehicles".

Lebanon's official National news Agency reported "enemy aircraft flying at low altitude over the city of Hermel" and villages in the Bekaa Valley in the country's northeast near the Syrian border.

In Lebanon, a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group has been in place since November 27, after more than a year of hostilities including two months of all-out war.

Israel has continued to carry out strikes on Lebanon, and both sides have repeatedly accused the other of violating the truce.

Earlier this month, the Israeli military said it carried out an air strike targeting a tunnel on the Syria-Lebanon border used by Hezbollah to smuggle weapons.

In January, Israel carried out air strikes in Lebanon targeting areas in the east and south according to Lebanese state media, with the Israeli military saying it hit Hezbollah targets including smuggling routes along the border with Syria.

Syria shares a 330-kilometre (205-mile) border with Lebanon, with no official demarcation.

Hezbollah lost a supply route when Islamist-led rebels in December ousted ally Assad in Syria.

Hezbollah holds sway in large parts of the Lebanese-Syrian border, and had fought alongside now-deposed dictator Bashar al-Assad's troops in Syria's war.

lg/gv

Recent Stories

EU maritime transport: progress made, but environm ..

EU maritime transport: progress made, but environmental, sustainability challeng ..

7 hours ago
 Sharjah, Neuchâtel explore collaboration in manuf ..

Sharjah, Neuchâtel explore collaboration in manufacturing, innovation

8 hours ago
 AUS partners with UT Dallas to launch accelerated ..

AUS partners with UT Dallas to launch accelerated 4+1 engineering programme

8 hours ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Teenager Andreeva youngest ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Teenager Andreeva youngest semi-finalist after defeating ..

8 hours ago
 UAE discusses enhancing parliamentary cooperation ..

UAE discusses enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Iran, Tajikistan

9 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives Khaled bin Mohamed bin Za ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed at Al Maqam Palace in Al A ..

9 hours ago
137th Canton Fair launches on April 15 - May 5 in ..

137th Canton Fair launches on April 15 - May 5 in China

9 hours ago
 Xposure 2025 brings 320 powerful stories to its bi ..

Xposure 2025 brings 320 powerful stories to its big screen; unforgettable treat ..

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship ..

Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship to get underway tomorrow with ..

9 hours ago
 ECC approves income tax exemptions for ICC Champio ..

ECC approves income tax exemptions for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

9 hours ago
 IPRI holds discussion to improve governance, publi ..

IPRI holds discussion to improve governance, public service

9 hours ago
 Efforts being made to improve common man’s life: ..

Efforts being made to improve common man’s life: Coordinator to Prime Minister ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World