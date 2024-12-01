Syria war monitor says rebels control most of Aleppo

(@FahadShabbir)

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Rebels seized Aleppo's airport and dozens of nearby towns on Saturday after overrunning most of Syria's second city, a war monitor said.

Damascus ally Moscow responded with its first air strikes on Aleppo since 2016 as the militants and their allies pressed a lightning offensive they launched on Wednesday as a ceasefire took effect in neighbouring Lebanon.

In a telephone call with his Emirati counterpart, President Bashar al-Assad vowed to defeat the "terrorists" however big their attacks.

The fighting has killed at least 327 people, most of them combatants but also including 44 civilians, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

"Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allied factions... took control of most of the city and government centres and prisons without meeting great resistance," the Britain-based war monitor said.

They also overran Aleppo airport after government forces withdrew, and took control of "dozens of strategic towns without any resistance", it added.

The Observatory reported that the army had pulled out of Syria's fourth largest city Hama, around 140 kilometres (90 miles) south of Aleppo, in the face of the rebel advance.

But a military source cited by state media denied the army had withdrawn, insisting units were still holding their positions in the rebels' path.

In the heart of Aleppo, an AFP photographer saw rebel fighters outside the city's landmark citadel.

The army confirmed that the rebels had entered "large parts" of the city of around two million people, adding that "dozens of men from our armed forces were killed and others wounded".