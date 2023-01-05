Syria Welcomes OPCW Team, Should Cooperate to Close Outstanding Issues - UN Official

Syria has welcomed the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to visit the country, United Nations Deputy for Disarmament Affairs Adedeji Ebo said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Syria has welcomed the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to visit the country, United Nations Deputy for Disarmament Affairs Adedeji Ebo said on Thursday.

"It is my understanding that the Syrian Arab Republic has welcomed the intention by the OPCW Secretariat to send a reduced team and has requested supplementary information in order to make necessary arrangement," Ebo said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Ebo noted that full cooperation with the OPCW is essential to closing all outstanding issues given that the organization does not find the declaration submitted by Syria to be sufficient to close "identified gaps.

Russia has said it is dissatisfied with the behavior of OPCW Director General Fernando Arias for purposely avoiding to brief the UN Security Council in person.

The UN Security Council members have long been divided on the so-called Syrian file. Russia and China have sought to reduce external interference in Syria while Western states have preferred keeping the existing United Nations-approved channel for providing aid to enter the country.