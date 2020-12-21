Syria Welcomes Returning Refugees As 1.4 Million Are Back to Their Homeland - Mekdad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) OSCOW, December 21 (Sputnik), Ksenia Shakalova, Alexei Shayya-Shirokov - Damascus is continuing to encourage Syrian refugees based abroad to join the 1.4 million people who have already returned to Syria, the MOSCOW (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) iddle Eastern country's foreign minister, Faisal MOSCOW (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) ekdad, told Sputnik in an interview.

"Many people returned, more than 1,400,000 people have returned, and we are looking for more people," Mekdad said in one of the first interviews after his appointment.

Syrian President Bashar Assad has put into place measures to welcome refugees back to their homeland and to allow them to play a role in Syria's economic development, the foreign minister added.

"President Assad has issued no less than seven decrees allowing each citizen to come back without any problem ... They have left because terrorists were pressuring them to leave, were killing them, were torturing them, and now they can go back to their country, live in peace, and join the entire country in the economic development of the Syrian Arab Republic," Mekdad remarked.

Hundreds of Syrian refugees are returning to their homeland from Lebanon every single day, according to data provided by the Russian Ministry of Defence. On Sunday, 460 refugees, including 138 women and 235 children, returned through two checkpoints on the border between Syria and Lebanon, the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The number of returnees is likely to increase once the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end, the Syrian foreign minister added.

"I think the interlinkages between COVID-19 and the return of refugees is correct because the borders were closed," Mekdad said.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, 5.6 million Syrian residents fled abroad during the country's civil war. The vast majority of Syrian refugees are based in neighboring countries, such as Turkey and Lebanon.