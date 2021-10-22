Syria Welcomes Steps by Arab States to Rebuild Ties - Lawmaker

(@FahadShabbir)

Damascus welcomes a broader effort by the Arab countries to reintegrate Syria into the Arab world after ties were severed at the start of the 2011 conflict, Faysal Azzouz, a lawmaker from the ruling Ba'ath Party, told Sputnik on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Damascus welcomes a broader effort by the Arab countries to reintegrate Syria into the Arab world after ties were severed at the start of the 2011 conflict, Faysal Azzouz, a lawmaker from the ruling Ba'ath Party, told Sputnik on Friday.

Damascus has recently resumed contact with several key Arab countries which previously opposed the current Syrian leadership. On Wednesday, Syrian President Bashar Assad and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed the situation in Syria and in the region for the first time in ten years. Last week, Jordanian King Abdullah II called Assad, while Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met for the first time with his Syrian counterpart during the UN General Assembly in September.

"Syria has never taken a position harmful to any Arab country, and when some countries were involved in supporting terrorist groups in Syria, they should feel and be held responsible for their actions.

Syria welcomes any move that seeks to spare the blood of Syrians and preserves the sovereignty and unity of the Syrian land," Azzouz said.

Rapprochement between the Arab states continues despite the unchanging stance of the United States, which once again reaffirmed its opposition to Assad's rule. On October 13, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington does not intend to support any normalization of relations with Syria under Assad, lift "a single sanction" on the country, or stop opposing its reconstruction at a press conference alongside his Israeli and Emirati counterparts.

The conflict in Syria has been going on for a decade, first erupting as part of the wave of Arab Spring protests across the middle East and North Africa. It has since turned into a full-scale war between the government forces, armed opposition and terrorist groups, as well as various international actors.