Syria Will Be on Agenda at Biden-Putin Meeting - White House National Security Advisor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden will be discussing issues related to Syria during his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"Syria will be on the agenda, and our position on the humanitarian access issue is well understood. We believe there has to be cross-border humanitarian access to save lives, and so that certainly will be something that the two presidents discuss," Sullivan said.