UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Will Be On Agenda At Biden-Putin Meeting - White House National Security Advisor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 11:20 PM

Syria Will Be on Agenda at Biden-Putin Meeting - White House National Security Advisor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden will be discussing issues related to Syria during his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"Syria will be on the agenda, and our position on the humanitarian access issue is well understood. We believe there has to be cross-border humanitarian access to save lives, and so that certainly will be something that the two presidents discuss," Sullivan said.

Related Topics

Syria Russia White House Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Global trade defies expectations in 2021 and drive ..

43 minutes ago

HEC approves China Study Center at KIU

6 minutes ago

Swat to have international standred playground fac ..

7 minutes ago

Putin Says Ukraine Invited Russia to Discuss Inter ..

7 minutes ago

Putin Criticizes Zelenskyy's Bill on Indigenous Pe ..

7 minutes ago

MNA expresses grief over Ghotki train accident

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.