Syria Will Not Receive Lebanese Delegation For Maritime Border Talks - Reports

Published October 25, 2022 | 02:00 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Syrian officials will not be able to meet with the Lebanese delegation to discuss the demarcation of maritime borders, the Al-Mayadeen broadcaster reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Lebanon's presidential office said that a delegation led by Deputy Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Elias Bou Saab would head to Syria on October 26 to discuss the demarcation of maritime borders between the two countries.

"Damascus will not be able to receive the Lebanese delegation due to previously agreed obligations," a source in the Syrian foreign ministry told the broadcaster.

According to the broadcaster, the source denied media reports about the cancellation of the visit.

"Cancellation is out of the question, since initially there was no agreement on the date of the visit.

The Lebanese side proposed a date that turned out to be inconvenient for the Syrian side," the source added.

So far, there have been no official statements from Lebanon or Syria regarding the new date of the visit.

On October 22, Lebanese President Michel Aoun and his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad discussed the delimitation of the two countries' common maritime border, following the historic agreement on maritime demarcation by Lebanon and Israel earlier in October. The dispute over the common maritime border between Lebanon and Syria escalated in 2021 after the Syrian authorities granted a license to a Russian company to start marine research in the area claimed by Lebanon.

