Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 09:06 PM

Syria Witnessing US Trucks With Arms Coming From Iraq 'Every Few Days' - Assad's Aide

Despite the United States' declared intentions to withdraw troops from northeastern Syria, its military vehicles loaded with weapons continue arriving in the country from Iraq, Bouthaina Shaaban, a political and media adviser to the Syrian president, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Despite the United States' declared intentions to withdraw troops from northeastern Syria, its military vehicles loaded with weapons continue arriving in the country from Iraq, Bouthaina Shaaban, a political and media adviser to the Syrian president, told Sputnik in an interview.

According to Shaaban, the presence of American soldiers on Syrian soil constitutes a violation of the country's sovereignty, a violation of international law, as well as all UN rules and principles that govern relations between countries.

"So it is an illegal occupation and the problem is that in the United States there are so many opinions [on military presence in Syria].

Although the president of the United States announced in 2018 that he will withdraw forces from Syria, other lobbying forces in the US have really strengthened the presence of the American occupying forces in Syria," she said.

"Every few days we witness armored vehicles coming from Iraq carrying weapons and entering our land in extreme violation of our sovereignty and of international law," the official stated.

She pledged that Syria would take action to get rid of these "occupational forces."

"The Syrian people will never accept occupation to last on their land," Shaaban added.

