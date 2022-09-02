UrduPoint.com

Syrian Air Defense Destroys 3 Israeli Missiles Fired At Airfields In Aleppo, Damascus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 12:29 AM

Syrian Air Defense Destroys 3 Israeli Missiles Fired at Airfields in Aleppo, Damascus

Syrian air defense forces destroyed three Israeli missiles fired at airfields in Aleppo and Damascus, Maj. Gen. Oleg Egorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Syrian air defense forces destroyed three Israeli missiles fired at airfields in Aleppo and Damascus, Maj. Gen. Oleg Egorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said.

On Wednesday, Syrian news agency SANA said that the Israeli Air Force had carried out missile attacks on Aleppo International Airport. In addition, it was reported that the Syrian air defense forces reflected a missile attack in the skies over Damascus.

"Eight F-16 tactical fighters of the Israeli Air Force, without entering Syrian airspace, struck with eight guided missiles and eight guided air bombs at the facilities of the Nairab (Aleppo) and Duwali (Damascus) airfields.

Three missiles were destroyed by the duty air defense forces of the Syrian Arab Republic," he said at a briefing.

He added that five Syrian soldiers had been wounded, the antenna post of the Syrian S-125 air defense system and two warehouses with military equipment had been destroyed, and the inactive runway of the Nairab airfield was damaged.

Related Topics

Attack Syria Russia Damascus Aleppo Post Arab Airport

Recent Stories

Kostyuk defends racquet touch after Azarenka loss

Kostyuk defends racquet touch after Azarenka loss

2 minutes ago
 Integrity of Ukraine's Russia-held nuclear plant ' ..

Integrity of Ukraine's Russia-held nuclear plant 'violated': Grossi

3 minutes ago
 UN, US in Discussions Over Refusal to Grant Visas ..

UN, US in Discussions Over Refusal to Grant Visas to Russian Diplomats - Spokesm ..

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sindh asks donor agencies to suppor ..

Chief Minister Sindh asks donor agencies to support in relief, rehabilitation wo ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt utilizing all available resources to help flo ..

Govt utilizing all available resources to help flood-stricken people: Ahsan Iqba ..

3 minutes ago
 Eating several protein foods together can help low ..

Eating several protein foods together can help lower BP: Study

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.