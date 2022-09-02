Syrian Air Defense Destroys 3 Israeli Missiles Fired at Airfields in Aleppo, Damascus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Syrian air defense forces destroyed three Israeli missiles fired at airfields in Aleppo and Damascus, Maj. Gen. Oleg Egorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said.

On Wednesday, Syrian news agency SANA said that the Israeli Air Force had carried out missile attacks on Aleppo International Airport. In addition, it was reported that the Syrian air defense forces reflected a missile attack in the skies over Damascus.

"Eight F-16 tactical fighters of the Israeli Air Force, without entering Syrian airspace, struck with eight guided missiles and eight guided air bombs at the facilities of the Nairab (Aleppo) and Duwali (Damascus) airfields.

Three missiles were destroyed by the duty air defense forces of the Syrian Arab Republic," he said at a briefing.

He added that five Syrian soldiers had been wounded, the antenna post of the Syrian S-125 air defense system and two warehouses with military equipment had been destroyed, and the inactive runway of the Nairab airfield was damaged.