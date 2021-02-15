UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Air Defense Downed Most Israeli Missiles Over Damascus Suburb - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 seconds ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 05:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The Syrian air defense systems downed most of the Israeli missiles while repelling an attack over the western suburbs of Damascus, the Syrian state news agency, SANA, said in the early hours of Monday.

Earlier, SANA reported that strong explosions were being heard in the Damascus suburb as air defenses were repelling the Israeli attack.

"Today, at 01:18 [23:18 GMT on Sunday] the Israeli enemy launched a missile strike from the occupied Syrian Golan Heights and Galilee [in northern Israel] on a number of targets on the outskirts of Damascus, and air defense systems repelled the aggression and shot down most of the enemy missiles," a military source told SANA.

