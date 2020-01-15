(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The attack on the T4 military airport in the east of the Syrian province of Homs was carried out by drones and missiles, several of which were subsequently shot down by Syria, the SANA agency reported.

According to earlier reports, the Syrian air defense systems responded to airstrikes of unknown origin against the T4 air base.

There is still no further information as to who launched the attack.