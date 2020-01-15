UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Air Defense Downed Several Drones, Missiles Behind T4 Air Base Attack ” State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 02:30 AM

Syrian Air Defense Downed Several Drones, Missiles Behind T4 Air Base Attack ” State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The attack on the T4 military airport in the east of the Syrian province of Homs was carried out by drones and missiles, several of which were subsequently shot down by Syria, the SANA agency reported.

According to earlier reports, the Syrian air defense systems responded to airstrikes of unknown origin against the T4 air base.

There is still no further information as to who launched the attack.

Related Topics

Attack Syria Airport

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Zaab ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Board of Trustees of Universi ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Radio Telescope ..

3 hours ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Likens Soleimani's Assass ..

3 hours ago

Libyan Prime Minister Meets With US Ambassador in ..

3 hours ago

UN Calls on Parties to Iran Nuclear Deal to Preser ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.