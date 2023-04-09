Syrian Air Defense Downs Several Israeli Rockets - Syrian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) Syrian air defense systems have shot down several Israeli rockets in the south of the country, the Syrian Defense Ministry said.

Israel's shelling of Syrian territory started at around 5:00 a.m. local time on Sunday (02:00 GMT) and resulted in some material damage, the defense ministry said on social media.

The Syrian air defense shot down some of the Israeli rockets, launched from the direction of Golan Heights at several locations in southern Syria, according to the defense ministry.

Earlier, Syrian state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariyah (Alikhbaria tv) reported that several explosions were heard in the Damascus area overnight.

Late on Saturday night, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that they were striking the Syrian territory with artillery in response to rockets fired from Syria at Israel.

Earlier on Saturday, the IDF said that three rockets were launched from Syrian territory into Israel; one of the rockets crossed into Israeli territory and landed in the southern Golan Heights.