Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Syrian Air Defense Downs Several Israeli Rockets - Syrian Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Syrian Air Defense Downs Several Israeli Rockets - Syrian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) Syrian air defense systems have shot down several Israeli rockets in the south of the country, the Syrian Defense Ministry said.

Israel's shelling of Syrian territory started at around 5:00 a.m. local time on Sunday (02:00 GMT) and resulted in some material damage, the defense ministry said on social media.

The Syrian air defense shot down some of the Israeli rockets, launched from the direction of Golan Heights at several locations in southern Syria, according to the defense ministry.

Earlier, Syrian state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariyah (Alikhbaria tv) reported that several explosions were heard in the Damascus area overnight.

Late on Saturday night, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that they were striking the Syrian territory with artillery in response to rockets fired from Syria at Israel.

Earlier on Saturday, the IDF said that three rockets were launched from Syrian territory into Israel; one of the rockets crossed into Israeli territory and landed in the southern Golan Heights.

Related Topics

Syria Israel Social Media Damascus Sunday TV From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2023

8 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th April 2023

13 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Shabab Al Ahli beat Al Bataeh 3-0 to cement top sp ..

Shabab Al Ahli beat Al Bataeh 3-0 to cement top spot in ADNOC Pro League

7 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan wel ..

Ajman Ruler receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.