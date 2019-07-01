Syrian Air Defense Force Repels Attack on Damascus, Homs' Outskirts - Reports

(@imziishan)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) The Syrian Air Defense Force repelled an air attack on the outskirts of the country's cities of Damascus and Homs, shooting down at least three missiles, local media reported.

Syrian state television reported that the attack was aimed to the southern outskirts of the cities. Three missiles were shot down at about 00:30 a.m. local time on Monday (21:30 p.m. on Sunday GMT), according to the broadcaster.