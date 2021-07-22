UrduPoint.com
Syrian Air Defense Forces Downed Most Rockets Fired By Israel At Homs Province - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 04:50 AM

Syrian Air Defense Forces Downed Most Rockets Fired by Israel at Homs Province - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The Syrian air defense forces have downed most rockets fired by Israel from the Lebanese airspace at the central province of Homs, Al-Ikhbariya state-run broadcaster reported.

About an hour earlier, the broadcaster reported that the Syrian air defense systems were repelling an Israeli air attack over Homs.

According to the broadcaster, Israel attacked the Al-Qusayr District in Homs, causing some material damage.

