Syrian Air Defense Forces Repel Ddrone Attack Near Hmeimim - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:50 AM

Syrian Air Defense Forces Repel Ddrone Attack Near Hmeimim - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Syrian air defense forces repelled a drone attack in the area of Jableh, some nine miles from Russian airbase Hmeimim, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Monday.

The agency did not provide any details of the attack.

Terrorists, who lodged in the western province of Idlib near mountainous Latakia, often use drones with explosive shells to attempt attacks at Hmeimim airbase and nearby territories, including the coastal city of Jableh.

