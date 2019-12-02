Syrian Air Defense Forces Repel Drone Attack Near Hama Airport - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The Syrian air defense forces repelled on Sunday a drone attack, staged by terrorists near the airport of Hama, the Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

The military conflict, which has been raging in Syria since 2011, significantly de-escalated this year, and the main priority of the Syrian government and guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire - Russia, Turkey and Iran - is now to ensure safe return of refugees and political settlement.