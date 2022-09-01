UrduPoint.com

Syrian Air Defense Forces Repulse Israeli Air Force Missile Attack Over Damascus - Reports

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 12:10 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The Syrian air defense forces repel an Israeli air force missile attack in the skies over Damascus and its suburbs, Syrian news agency SANA reported, citing a military source.

Earlier, the Syrian news agency reported that the Israeli Air Force had carried out rocket attacks on Aleppo International Airport, material damage was caused.

