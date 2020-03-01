Syrian Air Defense Opens Fire at Turkish Drones Near Hama

HAMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Syrian government troops opened fire on Sunday at aerial targets near the western city of Hama that a Syrian military source identified to Sputnik as Turkish drones.

"Our anti-aircraft weapons are firing at Turkish drones," the source said.

A Sputnik correspondent in Hama said traces of artillery fire could be seen in the sky over Hama and its suburbs for at least half an hour. The city lies south of the flashpoint region of Idlib.