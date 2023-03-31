Syrian Air Defense Repelling Attack In Sky Over Damascus - Reports
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Syrian air defense systems are repelling an attack in the sky over Damascus, Syrian state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya reported.
This is the second attack on Syria in a day. On Thursday morning, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that two Syrian soldiers were injured as a result of an Israeli missile attack on the outskirts of Damascus.