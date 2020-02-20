UrduPoint.com
Syrian Air Defense Repelling Attack On Jableh Suburbs, Not Far From Hmeimim - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 12:40 AM

Syrian Air Defense Repelling Attack on Jableh Suburbs, Not Far From Hmeimim - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Syrian air defense is currently repelling an attack by "hostile objects" on the suburbs of the city of Jableh, located on the Mediterranean coast, state broadcaster Ikhbariya reported on Wednesday.

This coastal city is located in the vicinity of the Hmeimim air base, where the Russian Aerospace Forces are stationed.

