Syrian Air Defense Repelling Attack Over Damascus - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Syrian air defense systems are repelling an attack over the capital city of Damascus and its vicinity, Syrian state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariyah (Alikhbaria tv) reports.

Several explosions were heard in the skies over Damascus and its environs overnight, Al-Ikhbariyah said.

Israeli media reported late on Sunday night, citing Syrian state media reports, that Israeli fighter jets carried out strikes against targets in Damascus just before midnight.

No injuries have been reported.