Syrian Air Defense Repelling Attack Over Homs - Reports
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2023 | 03:30 AM
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) Syrian air defense systems are repelling an attack in the Homs Governorate in Syria, the Syrian SANA state news agency reports.
The air defense is responding to enemy targets in the skies over the city of Homs, SANA said shortly after midnight.
