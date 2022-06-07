- Home
Syrian Air Defense Repelling Enemy Attack In Skies Over Damascus - Reports
Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2022 | 01:50 AM
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) The Syrian air defense systems are repelling an enemy attack in skies over Damascus on Monday, the Al-Ikhbariyah state broadcaster reported.
Explosions can be heard in Damascus, according to the broadcaster.
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997.
