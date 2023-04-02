Syrian Air Defense Repelling Israeli Attack in Homs Province - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Syrian air defense systems are repelling an Israeli attack in the Homs Governorate in Syria, Syrian state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariyah (Alikhbaria tv) reports.

Some of the missiles have been shot down, Al-Ikhbariyah said shortly after midnight.

The missile attack is the third Israeli attack on Syria since Thursday.