Syrian Air Defense Repelling Israeli Attack In Homs Province - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2023 | 03:30 AM
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Syrian air defense systems are repelling an Israeli attack in the Homs Governorate in Syria, Syrian state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariyah (Alikhbaria tv) reports.
Some of the missiles have been shot down, Al-Ikhbariyah said shortly after midnight.
The missile attack is the third Israeli attack on Syria since Thursday.