UrduPoint.com

Syrian Air Defense Repelling Israeli Attack In Homs Province - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2023 | 03:30 AM

Syrian Air Defense Repelling Israeli Attack in Homs Province - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Syrian air defense systems are repelling an Israeli attack in the Homs Governorate in Syria, Syrian state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariyah (Alikhbaria tv) reports.

Some of the missiles have been shot down, Al-Ikhbariyah said shortly after midnight.

The missile attack is the third Israeli attack on Syria since Thursday.

Related Topics

Attack Syria TV

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

45 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

1 hour ago
 Ahmed Omar Hashem named &#039;Islamic Personality ..

Ahmed Omar Hashem named &#039;Islamic Personality of Dubai International Quran A ..

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Arsenal extend PL lead to 8 pts

Arsenal extend PL lead to 8 pts

3 hours ago
 Liaqat Baloch urges CJP to constitute full court t ..

Liaqat Baloch urges CJP to constitute full court to hear Punjab, KP elections ca ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.