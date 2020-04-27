UrduPoint.com
Syrian Air Defense Repels Attacks Over Damascus - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 seconds ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 07:40 AM

Syrian Air Defense Repels Attacks Over Damascus - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Syrian air defense systems are repelling attacks in the skies over Damascus, Syrian state tv reports.

The air defense has successfully downed several rockets, a reporter of Al-Ikhbariyah Syria said on Monday morning. According to the latest report, Syria says the attacks are "Israeli aggression" and that the projectiles were launched from the Lebanese airspace.

There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties.

