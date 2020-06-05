Syrian Air Defense Repels Israeli Attack Over City Of Masyaf In Hama Province - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:20 AM
BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Syrian air defense systems repelled Israeli air attacks in the vicinity of the city of Masyaf in the province of Hama, Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported on Thursday.
Lebanese media previously reported a violation of Lebanese airspace by Israeli aircraft flying at low altitudes.
Israeli army refused to comment on the reports.