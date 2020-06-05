UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Air Defense Repels Israeli Attack Over City Of Masyaf In Hama Province - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

Syrian Air Defense Repels Israeli Attack Over City of Masyaf in Hama Province - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Syrian air defense systems repelled Israeli air attacks in the vicinity of the city of Masyaf in the province of Hama, Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported on Thursday.

Lebanese media previously reported a violation of Lebanese airspace by Israeli aircraft flying at low altitudes.

Israeli army refused to comment on the reports.

Related Topics

Army Syria Media

Recent Stories

132 nationalities participate in &#039;UAE Volunte ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Egypt re-affirm diversified sturdy relations, ..

1 hour ago

Strict implementation of lockdown being ensured: R ..

1 second ago

Swabi police launch operation against drug smuggle ..

6 minutes ago

No shortage of corona patients' facilities at fede ..

6 minutes ago

UN Confirms First Rohingya Death in Cox's Bazar - ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.