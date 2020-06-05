UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Air Defense Repels Israeli Attack Over City Of Masyaf In Hama Province - Military

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 01:50 AM

Syrian Air Defense Repels Israeli Attack Over City of Masyaf in Hama Province - Military

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Syrian air defense systems repelled Israeli air attacks in the vicinity of the city of Masyaf in the province of Hama, the Syrian armed forces said on Thursday in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported about the incident.

Lebanese media outlets also said that Israeli warplanes had violated Lebanon's aerospace and launched strikes on targets within Syria.

"At 21:25 [18:25 GMT] on June 4, Israeli warplanes from the Lebanese airspace attacked one of our combat positions in the Masyaf area. Our air defense systems reacted immediately to repel enemy missiles, some of which were shot down," the armed forces said in a statement.

The Israeli Armed Forces refused to comment on the reports.

Related Topics

Syria Lebanon June Media From

Recent Stories

National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management ..

21 minutes ago

Imports of Abu Dhabi down 24.7 pct in Q1-2020

21 minutes ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 54,000 additiona ..

36 minutes ago

BREAKING: UAE contributes 500,000 COVID-19 testing ..

36 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

1 hour ago

132 nationalities participate in &#039;UAE Volunte ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.