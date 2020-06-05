Syrian Air Defense Repels Israeli Attack Over City of Masyaf in Hama Province - Military

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Syrian air defense systems repelled Israeli air attacks in the vicinity of the city of Masyaf in the province of Hama, the Syrian armed forces said on Thursday in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported about the incident.

Lebanese media outlets also said that Israeli warplanes had violated Lebanon's aerospace and launched strikes on targets within Syria.

"At 21:25 [18:25 GMT] on June 4, Israeli warplanes from the Lebanese airspace attacked one of our combat positions in the Masyaf area. Our air defense systems reacted immediately to repel enemy missiles, some of which were shot down," the armed forces said in a statement.

The Israeli Armed Forces refused to comment on the reports.