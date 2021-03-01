UrduPoint.com
Syrian Air Defense Repels Israel's Rocket Attack Over Damascus - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 03:50 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The Syrian air defense systems downed most of the Israeli missiles while repelling an attack over a Damascus suburb, the Syrian state news agency, SANA, reports.

SANA said citing the Syrian army on Sunday that Israel had launched an attack from the Golan Heights, aiming at several targets in the vicinity of the capital.

According to SANA, most of the Israeli rockets were intercepted by the Syrian air defense systems.

Commenting on the attack, an Israeli army representative told Sputnik that it was not going to comment on foreign media reports.

The Jerusalem Post reported on Sunday that Iranian forces were allegedly targeted in the air strike, suggesting the attack was Israel's response to what it believed was an Iranian attack on an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

