Syrian Air Defense Shot Down 2 Missiles, 4 Bombs Fired by Israel - Russian Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) Syrian air defense systems destroyed two cruise missiles and four guided bombs launched by Israel's F-16 fighters at the airports of Damascus and Al-Dimas on Friday, Col. Andrei Boldyrev, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Saturday.

"Syria's air defense systems destroyed two cruise missiles and four guided bombs over the course of an air defense battle," Boldyrev said.