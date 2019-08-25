UrduPoint.com
Syrian Air Defense Shot Down Most Targets Above Country's Southern Part - Reports

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) Syrian air defense continues to repel attacks, most targets were shot down and fell in the southern part of the country, Syrian state television reported.

Around 23.20 (20.20 GMT), several powerful explosions were heard over Damascus.

The state television reported that air defense was repelling attacks in the sky above the capital.

According to the broadcaster, the air defense shot down several Israeli missiles before they reached their targets.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, explosions above Damascus then stopped.

