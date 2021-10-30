Syrian Air Defense Systems Countering Attack From Golan Heights Area - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 03:20 PM
BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Syrian air defense systems are working to counter an attack from the Golan Heights area, the Syrian state broadcaster reported Saturday.
Explosions could be heard in a suburb of Damascus earlier in the day, state-owned media reported.