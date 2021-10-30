UrduPoint.com

Syrian Air Defense Systems Countering Attack From Golan Heights Area - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 03:20 PM

Syrian Air Defense Systems Countering Attack From Golan Heights Area - Reports

Syrian air defense systems are working to counter an attack from the Golan Heights area, the Syrian state broadcaster reported Saturday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Syrian air defense systems are working to counter an attack from the Golan Heights area, the Syrian state broadcaster reported Saturday.

Explosions could be heard in a suburb of Damascus earlier in the day, state-owned media reported.

Related Topics

Attack Syria Damascus Media From

Recent Stories

Australia's Victoria Ends Live Daily COVID-19 Upda ..

Australia's Victoria Ends Live Daily COVID-19 Updates From Officials Amid Droppi ..

8 minutes ago
 PM Khan’s address to the nation postponed

PM Khan’s address to the nation postponed

16 minutes ago
 Russia Says Its Diplomats Vaccinated With Russian ..

Russia Says Its Diplomats Vaccinated With Russian Shot Face Discrimination in So ..

13 minutes ago
 Bollywood filmmaker Yusuf Hussain dies

Bollywood filmmaker Yusuf Hussain dies

23 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 25 South Africa Vs. Sri L ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 25 South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who ..

32 minutes ago
 Few Foreign Diplomats Lack QR Codes in Russia, Cas ..

Few Foreign Diplomats Lack QR Codes in Russia, Cases Under Review - Foreign Mini ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.