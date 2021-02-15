Syrian Air Defense Systems Downed 13 Missiles While Repelling Israeli Attack - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The Syrian air defense systems shot down 13 missiles while repelling the most recent attack conducted by Israel toward the country, the Al-Watan newspaper reported, citing an informed military source, on Monday.

Late on Sunday, state news agency SANA reported that the systems intercepted and downed most of Israel's missiles when they were repelling an assault over the western suburbs of Damascus. Strong explosions were heard in the suburbs, according to SANA. When asked about the attack, the Israeli army told Sputnik that it does not give comments to foreign media.

A total of 16 missiles were fired by Israel, with 13 of them having been hit by the systems, the source told the newspaper, adding that another three "struck targets" near the Syrian capital.