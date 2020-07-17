Syrian Air Defense Systems Repel Drone Attack in Western Hama Province - State Media

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Syria's air defense missile systems have repelled an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles in the province of Hama, located in western Syria, state media reported.

The events took place in the vicinity of Hama's city of Salamiyah late on Thursday, according to the Syrian official SANA news agency.

The investigation into the attack is underway.