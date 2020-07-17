UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Air Defense Systems Repel Drone Attack In Western Hama Province - State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 11:57 PM

Syrian Air Defense Systems Repel Drone Attack in Western Hama Province - State Media

Syria's air defense missile systems have repelled an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles in the province of Hama, located in western Syria, state media reported

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Syria's air defense missile systems have repelled an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles in the province of Hama, located in western Syria, state media reported.

The events took place in the vicinity of Hama's city of Salamiyah late on Thursday, according to the Syrian official SANA news agency.

The investigation into the attack is underway.

Related Topics

Attack Syria Vehicles Media

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed launches Fazaa Center for Business ..

1 hour ago

UN says it needs billions more to give virus aid

3 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 48,000 addition ..

3 hours ago

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

6 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

6 hours ago

UK: ₤3bn for NHS to prepare for possible second ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.