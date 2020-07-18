UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Air Defense Systems Repel Drone Attack In Hama Province - State Television

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 04:30 AM

Syrian Air Defense Systems Repel Drone Attack in Hama Province - State Television

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) Syrian air defense systems have repelled a drone attack near the city of Salamiyah in the province of Hama, Al-Akhbar state broadcaster reported.

On late Thursday, Syria's SANA news agency reported about another drone attack on Salamiyah, which was also repelled by Syrian air defense systems.

"Explosions are heard in the city of Salamiyah as a result of air defense systems' fire at drones near the city," the broadcaster reported citing its correspondent.

There is no information about the drones that have been downed.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Fire Syria

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Foreign Minister discu ..

4 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed launches Fazaa Center for Business ..

6 hours ago

UN says it needs billions more to give virus aid

7 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 48,000 addition ..

7 hours ago

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

10 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.