Syrian Air Defense Systems Repel Drone Attack in Hama Province - State Television

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) Syrian air defense systems have repelled a drone attack near the city of Salamiyah in the province of Hama, Al-Akhbar state broadcaster reported.

On late Thursday, Syria's SANA news agency reported about another drone attack on Salamiyah, which was also repelled by Syrian air defense systems.

"Explosions are heard in the city of Salamiyah as a result of air defense systems' fire at drones near the city," the broadcaster reported citing its correspondent.

There is no information about the drones that have been downed.