Syrian Air Defense Systems Repel Hostile Attack in Airspace Above Homs - State Media

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Syria's air defense systems intercepted on Wednesday "hostile targets" in the airspace above the central Homs province, the state-run SANA news agency reported.

According to the media outlet, the air defense systems repelled the attack in the sky above the eastern part of the province.

Meanwhile, according to the Al Ekhbariya broadcaster, the Israeli air force was behind the attack at the Tiyas military airbase in eastern Homs.

The Israeli military, following Sputnik's inquiry, refused to comment on media reports.

"We do not comment on foreign media reports," the press service said.

On Monday, the Syrian Al-Watan newspaper reported that the country's air defense managed to hit several Israeli targets and repel the attack in the skies south of Damascus.