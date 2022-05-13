- Home
- Syrian Air Defense Systems Repelling Israeli Attack in Skies Over Hama Province - State TV
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2022 | 11:52 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Syrian air defense systems repel an Israeli attack in the skies over the province of Hama, Syrian state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariyah reported.
