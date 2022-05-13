UrduPoint.com

Syrian Air Defense Systems Repelling Israeli Attack In Skies Over Hama Province - State TV

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2022 | 11:52 PM

Syrian air defense systems repel an Israeli attack in the skies over the province of Hama, Syrian state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariyah reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Syrian air defense systems repel an Israeli attack in the skies over the province of Hama, Syrian state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariyah reported.

"Air defense systems reflect Israeli aggression in the sky over the province of Hama," the channel said.

More Stories From World

