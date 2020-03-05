Syrian Air Defense Systems Repelling Israeli Missile Attack in Quneitra Province - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Air defense systems of the Syrian government troops are repelling a missile attack on the southwestern province of Quneitra, Syrian media reported on Thursday.

According to the state-run Al-Ikhbariya broadcaster, the attack is being carried out by Israel from the Golan Heights and the airspace of Lebanon.

Several minutes earlier, the broadcaster reported about another air attack - on the city of Homs - which was also being repelled by the national air defense systems. It remains unknown who is standing behind the attack on Homs.